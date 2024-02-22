Deadline Extended: Telangana Model School admissions now open till March 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of fee and submission of online applications for admissions to Class VI and vacant seats in Classes VII to X in the Telangana State Model Schools has been extended up to March 2. Earlier, the last date was February 23. So far, 47,768 applications have been received by the School Education department.

There are 100 seats in Class VI in each of the Model Schools in the State. Admissions to Class VII to X will be done on the basis of vacant seats available in each class. The application fee is Rs.200 (Rs.150 for SC, ST, BC, PH and EWS categories). For information, visit the website https://telanganams.cgg.gov.in/