Parents, managements views sought before finalising safety and security guidelines in schools

“The views of parents, teachers and school managements will be also sought before finalizing the guidelines and submitted to the State government. A meeting will be shortly conducted,” a senior official said.

Hyderabad: Measures to frame safety and security guidelines to be followed in the schools have been expedited with the School Education department now deciding to seek suggestions from parents and school managements and other stakeholders.

The State government had constituted a committee comprising Special Chief Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment department as a chairperson and Special Secretary to Government, WCD & SC, and Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra as members for framing guidelines for ensuring safety and security of children in the schools across the State. The move comes following a recent alleged sexual assault on a four-year girl old by a private school principal’s driver in the school premises in the city.

During the first meeting of the Committee conducted recently which was also attended by the Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, plans were drawn to establish safety clubs in government, local body and private schools.

These clubs comprising teachers, parents and students will create awareness among children on good and bad touch, judicious use of mobile phones and social media platforms. Students are also taught about legal literacy like Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, crimes and punishments, and whom to contact in the case of emergency. Not just at the school level, similar clubs will also be formed at mandal, district and the State level.