Telangana: Discussion on PRC report with govt employees soon

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: The three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Monday, to discuss about the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report and agreed for the proposed discussions with various employees associations. The meeting was held following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday. He asked them to discuss about all pending issues including PRC and promotions with the government employees associations and submit necessary recommendations to the State government.

Accordingly, all issues including the PRC report, time-bound promotions, trauma free service, extension of retirement age and other issues were discussed during the meeting. A schedule was also drawn for meeting with various employee associations in this regard. The committee members Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, also attended the meeting. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister wanted the committee members to complete the process within a week or 10 days and submit the recommendations to the State government for necessary action.

