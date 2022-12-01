Telangana: DME notifies 184 Professor, Associate Professor posts on contract basis

Out of the 184 posts, a total of 81 are posts of Professors while 103 are the posts of Associate Professors in different medical specialities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: To strengthen superspecialty healthcare services in government medical colleges and general hospitals, the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday has notified 184 posts of Professors and Associate Professors on contract basis for a period of one-year.

Out of the 184 posts, a total of 81 are posts of Professors while 103 are the posts of Associate Professors in different medical specialities. Walk-in interview will be conducted at DME office in Koti on December 9 while the final selection list will be declared on December 12 and last date of joining the respective medical colleges will be December 19, 2022.

The monthly remuneration of a Professor will be Rs 1,90,000 and that of an Associate Professor will be Rs 1,50,000 per month. The faculty of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry Professor and Associate Professor will be paid Rs 50,000 per month as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration.

The contract placement will not confer any right for future government appointment and the selected candidates will be posted as per their options depending on the availability of vacancy in that institute in a sliding manner. Preference of same place posting will be considered if couples are applying for posts subject to availability of vacancies, the notification said.

Shortlisted Professor and Associate Professor candidates will be called for verification of the certificates, experience certificates and publications before giving appointment letters.

Application forms can be downloaded at: http://dme.telangana.gov.in