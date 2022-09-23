Telangana ECET 2022: 2,877 seats available in final phase counselling

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 2,877 seats including 1,615 in Computer Science and IT related programmes are up for grabs in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final phase admission counselling.

The TS ECET 2022 qualified candidates can register, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on Sunday, while verification of certificates is on September 26. Web options will be available from September 25 to 27 and provisional seat allotment orders will be released on September 29.

The TS ECET is conducted for the diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission to second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by the colleges in the State.