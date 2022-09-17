TS ECET counselling: 88.52 per cent seats allotted

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:46 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: A total of 88.52 per cent out of 11,260 engineering seats in 166 engineering colleges were allotted in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 first phase admission counselling. The provisional seat allotment orders were released by the Technical Education department on Saturday.

Among different engineering courses, Computer Science and IT related courses recorded 84 per cent seats allotted out of 5,990 seats, while there were 3226 seats in Electronics and Electrical courses, of which 92 per cent were allotted. Likewise, out of 1861 seats in Civil, Mechanical and allied courses, 98 per cent were allocated. In the case of BPharmacy admissions for MPC stream students, four per cent out of 1174 were allocated.

This year, 19,558 candidates qualified in the TS ECET, 13,440 attended certificate verification and 13429 exercised web options. A total of 3411 candidates did not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options. As many as 581 candidates got seats under the economically weaker section quota.

Candidates who received seat allotment should self-report online on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/and pay the fee on or before September 22. The provisional seat allotment order stands cancelled, if students fail to self-report online or pay the amount before the deadline.

Candidates must report at the allotted colleges between September 30 and October 10 and handover a set of photocopies of certificates and original transfer certificate, after the final phase of counselling.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission to second year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by colleges in the State.