ED is restrained from summoning or taking any coercive action: Kavitha’s advocate

However, the Supreme Court did not acknowledge the same and posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

15 March 2024

Hyderabad: The arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha comes hours after the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) sought to retract from his previous statement against refraining from her arrest until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

In an intimation to Kavitha, her counsel and Supreme Court advocate P Mohith Rao informed that during the hearing of the matter on Friday, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought to retract a statement made by him in September, 2023 to the effect that summons to the BRS leader would be deferred by 10 days.

However, the Court did not indulge into the issue and posted the matter high on board for March 19.

“In the wake of this, ED would be restrained from even summoning you or taking any coercive action,” Mohith Rao informed Kavitha.