Telangana: Egg prices skyrocket in Karimnagar

Though hike in the price of fodder and the cold weather conditions are cited as the main reasons, export of eggs to other States and usage of eggs in the manufacture of the season's cakes were also said to be the reasons

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Karimnagar: Egg prices are shooting through the roof in Karimnagar, with a minimum jump of Rs.1.5 per egg.

Though hike in the price of fodder and the cold weather conditions are cited as the main reasons, export of eggs to other States and usage of eggs in the manufacture of the season’s cakes were also said to be the reasons.

Also Read Telangana girl travels 33 hours in free bus to escape hostel return

Till recently, eggs were being sold for between Rs.5.30 to Rs.6 per piece. Apart from slight hikes if there were any avian diseases or during summer, there were not major changes in egg prices. However, this season, wholesale shops are selling eggs at Rs.7 per egg. Some retailers are selling at Rs.7.30.

A tray of eggs (30 pieces) used to be sold for between Rs.170 to Rs.180. This has now gone up to Rs.200 to Rs.210. While a majority of retailers have stopped selling eggs, wholesale traders have also cut down on sales due to lack of supply.

Poultry industry operators are attributing the hike to the rise in the price of fodder. A kilogram of fodder, which used to be available at between Rs.15 to Rs.17, is now being sold at Rs.28 per kg. So, they were forced to increase the price of eggs, poultry industry sources said.

Besides export of eggs to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, new year celebrations too are said to have played a part in the price hike. This was due to the demand for eggs to make cakes.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a wholesale trader, Srinivas, owner of Venkateshwara Egg Centre, said he used to sell 100 trays of eggs every day. This had come down to 50 trays. Though he was ready to sell 100 trays, poultry owners were not supplying eggs. Moreover, he has to purchase a tray at Rs.188 from poultry farms since the latter too increased the price.

Karimnagar is a major centre for the poultry industry. Every day, about 75 lakh eggs have been produced in around 350 poultry farms spread across the erstwhile Karimnagar district. However, this has come down to 60 lakh due to cold weather conditions. Excluding damaged ones, 45 to 55 lakh eggs are coming to the market.

Of this, 25 lakh eggs are being exported to Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. In the wake of new-year, the demand is high from other States. Only about 30 lakh eggs are available in the district.