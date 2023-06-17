Telangana: Elaborate arrangements made for Harithosavam programme on June 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal said elaborate arrangements were being made for Harithosavam programme, besides Dashabdi celebrations by the Forest department.

The plantations programme would be organized at Thummaluru, Ranga Reddy on Monday. Later in the evening, there will be grand celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi.

The PCCF held a video conference with the department officials on Saturday over the arrangements for celebrations. He directed the officials to arrange big saplings and planting materials and to involve elected public representatives and NGOs in large numbers in the programme.

Considering the monsoon season ahead, the PCCF wanted the officials to identify suitable locations for extensive plantations. The locations identified in villages and mandals for plantations should be named as Dashabdi Vanams, coinciding Dashabdi celebrations, he said, adding that achievements in forest conservation, increase in green cover and others in the last nine years, should be highlighted through banners, posters and placards.

