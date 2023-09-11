Telangana: Elderly woman found dead in farm well in Mancherial

Tulas Sarojana is suspected to have died by suicide as she was upset over multiple ailments including diabetes and joint pains for the last five years
Mancherial: An elderly woman was found dead in an agricultural well at Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Monday.
Luxettipet Sub-Inspector S Laxman said Tulas Sarojana (80) was suspected to have died by suicide as she was upset over multiple ailments including diabetes and joint pains for the last five years. A farmer noticed the body and alerted the police, who shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.
A case was registered and investigation is on.