Telangana Elections 2023: KCR Cautions People ‘Not To Vote To Congress’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:36 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned voters that if the Congress wins the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, they may eliminate crucial welfare programs such as Rythu Bandhu and free power for farmers.