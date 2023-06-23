Telangana electrical energy requirement to touch 1,20,549 mu in 2031-32

The current peak electricity demand and total energy requirement stood at 14,176 MU and 70,871 MU respectively in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: With the face of Telangana changing rapidly due to the fast pace of development and industrialisation, its projected peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement is likely to touch 19, 529 million units and 92,967 MU for the year 2026-27 and 27,059 MU and 1,20,549 MU for 2031-32 respectively.

This was revealed in the 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS) report brought out by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) recently. Telangana’s current peak electricity demand and total energy requirement stood at 14,176 MU and 70,871 MU respectively. The per-capita power consumption of Telangana has touched 2021 units per annum, which is 73 per cent more than the nation’s average .

Currently, Telangana’s contracted installed power capacity stood at 18,567 MW and to meet its future demand it needs to double the power production, says power officials, adding that the government was focusing more on renewable energy to meet the future power demand of the State. The State has a solar energy contracted capacity of 5,741 MW and a total renewable capacity of 6,151 MW, which the government is planning to double in next five years.

Hyderabad’s present energy requirement is about 21,799 million units, which is likely to increase to 30,054 mu by 2024-25 and 39,267 mu in 2029-30, the officials said. It is also expected that Hyderabad’s energy requirement will have a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent in the next 6 years, the officials said.

The National Electricity Plan (NEP) for the period of 2022-32 has already forecast the growth in Telangana’s energy consumption at over 58.71 percent during the decade., following which the State government has started taking steps to meet the demand, say officials.

Meanwhile, as per the EPS report, the country’s projected peak electricity demand and electrical energy requirement is likely to be 277.2 GW and 1907.8 Billion Units for the year 2026-27 and 366.4 GW and 2473.8 BU for the year 2031-32 respectively. Similarly, the electricity consumption during the years 2026-27 and 2031-32 has been assessed as 1610.1 BU and 2133.4 BU respectively.

Telangana Power Demand Projections:

Energy Requirement (in MU):

92,967 (2026-27)

1,20,549(2031-32)

Peak Electricity Demand (in MU):

19,529(2026-27)

27,059(2031-32)

Hyderabad Energy Requirement (in MU)

21,799 (2022-23)

30,054 (2024-25)

39,267(2029-30)

Region-wise energy requirement & peak demand for the years 2026-27 and 2031-32 as per 20th EPS Report:

Northern Region:

Energy Requirement (in MU): 5,92,312 (2026-27), 7,73,545(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 97,898(2026-27), 1,27,553(2031-32)

Western Region:

Energy Requirement (in MU): 5,96,793 (2026-27), 7,63,198(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 89,457(2026-27), 1,14,766(2031-32)

Southern Region:

Energy Requirement (in MU): 4,60,853 (2026-27), 5,96,557(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 80,864(2026-27), 1,07,259(2031-32)

Eastern Region :

Energy Requirement (in MU): 2,32,971 (2026-27), 3,08,103(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 37,265(2026-27), 50,420(2031-32)

North Eastern Region:

Energy Requirement (in MU): 24,904 (2026-27),32,373(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 4,855(2026-27), 6,519(2031-32)

All India:

Energy Requirement (in MU): 19,07,835 (2026-27),24,73,776(2031-32)

Peak Demand (in MW): 2,77,201(2026-27), 3,66,393(2031-32)