Telangana’s growth in power sector inspirational to country: Energy Minister

G Jagadish Reddy said Power generation in Telangana had increased to 18,567 MW in 2023 from 7,567 MW in the last nine years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Suryapet: Referring to uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to all sectors in the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had proved false the comments of Andhra leaders that Telangana would go into the dark with a power crisis if it was made a separate State.

Participating in the Vidyuthu Vijayotsavam at Vatti Khammam pahad of Chivvemla mandal as a part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Jagadish Reddy said that during the Telangana agitation, Andhra leaders had said Telangana would go into darkness if it was accorded a separate State status. But now, Andhra leaders were in the dark due to power cuts in their State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had succeeded in ensuring 24 hour quality power supply to all sectors. Moreover, free electricity was being supplied to connections of agricultural pump sets, he added.

Power generation in the State had increased to 18,567 MW in 2023 from 7,567 MW in the last nine years. Telangana stood in top in the country in electricity consumption too, he added.