Telangana Express between Hyderabad–New Delhi rescheduled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Express (12723) train service running between Hyderabad–New Delhi scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6 am on Sunday has been rescheduled to depart at 2 pm on the same day.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials requested passengers to note the change in the schedule and plan their journey accordingly.