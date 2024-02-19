| Telangana Former Mla Padma Devendar Reddy Driver Commits Suicide By Hanging In Medak

Telangana: Former MLA Padma Devendar Reddy’s driver commits suicide by hanging in Medak

Shiva Ramulu reportedly had an argument with his wife over some family issue on Sunday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 02:04 PM

Medak: Former Medak MLA Padma Devendar Reddy’s driver Shiva Ramulu (42) has committed suicide by hanging at his residence in the double-bedroom house colony located at Pilli Kottal in Medak town.

Shiva Ramulu reportedly had an argument with his wife over some family issue on Sunday evening.

Shiva Ramulu hanged self on Sunday night when his wife was not at home. His children woke up to see their father hanging from the ceiling on Monday morning.

A case has been registered. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem.