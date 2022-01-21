Telangana government accords 4 ROBs with Rs 404 crore

Hyderabad: The State Government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 404.82 crore towards construction of four ROBS in Rangareddy, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad districts.

These structures will be constructed by State Government in association with Railways under 50:50 cost sharing basis.

Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for according administrative sanction of Rs.404.82 crore for executing the projects.

Of the Rs.404.82 crore the State Government will be bearing the cost of Rs.250.02 crore and Railways share would be Rs.154.80 crore, he said.

The four ROBs will be constructed at Chatanpally, Shadnagar with a cost of Rs.95 crore, Adilabad Market Yard with Rs.97.20 crore, Peddapalli town with Rs. 119.50 crore and Madhavanagar, Nizamabad with Rs.93.12 crore.

