Telangana government amends GO 59

As per the amendment issued by Telangana government on December 30, 2014, the words “as on June 2, 2014” shall be substituted with “as on the date of application”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The State government has brought in an amendment to the GO MS No 59 dealing with the regularisation and transfer of rights on land encroachments on unobjectionable government land and surplus land under the urban land ceiling to the people on a payment basis.

As per the amendment issued on December 30, 2014, the words “as on June 2, 2014” shall be substituted with “as on the date of application”.

According to the GO MS No 59 issued on December 30, 2014, possessions in unobjectionable government land and surplus land under the urban land ceiling will be regularised by way of alienations. Only encroachment by way of functional building units is considered for assignment and possession held on or before June 2, 2014, is eligible for regularisation.

Now, the government has amended it to “as on June 2, 2014”.