Telangana Govt accords permission for recruitment of 313 Assistant Professors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Giving impetus to its efforts aimed at strengthening and improving healthcare and medical education in the State, Telangana government has accorded permission for recruitment of 313 Assistant Professors.

The orders issued by the government permits filling up of 313 vacant posts of Assistant Professors for nine new Government Medical Colleges in the clinical and the non-clinical departments under the control of Director of Medical Education. These posts will be filled by way of direct recruitment through Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board, Telangana.

The orders said after examination of the proposals furnished by the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, the actual requirement of personnel with reference to the activities and needs of the department and the overall financial implication, the government accorded permission for filling up of these posts.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board, would take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the secretary and heads of departments, concerned. The Board has been asked to issue the notification and schedule for recruitment, expeditiously.