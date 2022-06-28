Telangana govt draws up plans to develop fishing projects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:33 AM, Tue - 28 June 22

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav at a meeting with the officials on Monday.

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to take up the development of various fishing projects on about 159 acres of land under different irrigation projects constructed by the State government in Telangana. The officials of the Fisheries Department have been directed to come up with proposals in this regard, with a provision to provide employment opportunities to students who passed out of the College of Fishery Science at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University in the State.

Accordingly, the officials are chalking out plans to establish fish production centres and fish selling stalls at various reservoirs across the State. Efforts are being made to encourage fishlings production by developing fishlings production centres at Koil Sagar in Mahabubnagar district, Bimaram project in Hanamkonda district, Kadem project in Nirmal, Manjeera project in Sangareddy, and Satpala in Adilabad district, on a public-private-partnership basis.

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who reviewed the progress of various schemes being implemented by the departments at his chambers on Monday, said the State government was committed to the development of traditional occupations like dairy development, milk production, sheep rearing, and fisheries among others. For the current fiscal, the State government decided to release 88.52 crore fishlings and 10 crore shrimp in around 26,778 water bodies in the State to promote fish production. The tender process will be completed soon and the operations will be handed over to the fishermen cooperative societies.

Further, the Minister announced that a loan amount of Rs 4,563 crore had been sanctioned for the implementation of the second phase of the sheep distribution scheme. The elected representatives including Parliament members, MLAs, MLCs, and others will be involved to prepare more reports. He also instructed the officials to expedite works and complete the construction of the sheep markets in different districts where the land has been allotted,” he added. He assured to resume the distribution of the milch animals after getting approval from the Chief Minister in this regard.

Telangana State Sheep Development Federation chairman D Balaraj Yadav, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, and other officials were present.