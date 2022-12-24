Telangana govt ensures welfare, development of Christian community

From officially celebrating Christmas to providing subsidies and scholarships, the govt has launched several initiatives for the minority community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad The Telangana government is implementing several programmes for the welfare and development of the Christian community in the State.

Apart from officially conducting Christmas festivities, the government was distributing clothes to over 3 lakh poor families in the community every year.

Christmas gifts (clothes) were distributed to over 8.35 lakh Christians across the State. Of these, pants and shirts were distributed to 2.8 lakh men and 2.77 lakh sarees for women, besides 2.77 lakh dress materials for girls.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accords equal importance to all religions and introduced a great culture of celebrating festivals of all religions on a grand note. Accordingly, the government was organising Christmas feasts at all churches.

A Christian Bhavan was being constructed at Uppal Bhagayath in over two acres with a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Prior to the formation of Telangana, there were stringent norms for the construction of churches in the State, which the State government eased. In the last eight years, Rs 32.63 crore was sanctioned for the construction of 411 churches.

Driver Empowerment Programme

The Telangana government launched the Driver Empowerment Programme to support welfare of Christian youth, under which, after successful completion of training, candidates are provided financial assistance for the purchase of cars.

Unemployed Christian youth get 60 per cent of the car cost as subsidy. To this effect, Rs 6.9 crore subsidies were extended to 154 beneficiaries. Similarly, a subsidy of up to Rs 10 lakh is also extended through bank linkages. Towards this, Rs 19 crore was extended as subsidy to 1,748 beneficiaries.

The State government was also conducting employee training programmes, besides training for law students and free coaching for those attempting competitive exams. Students planning to pursue higher education abroad were being offered overseas scholarships.