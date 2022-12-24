Telugu Christians in Gulf celebrate Christmas eve far away from home

Due to Islamic beliefs, the Arabian Gulf is known for being a relatively conservative region yet other religious festivals including Christmas are being celebrated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Jeddah: The Indian Christian community living in the Gulf region is excited as Christmas is being celebrated with festive spirit while in some countries it is openly celebrated and in other places it is a private celebration. Midnight masses and carols in praise of Lord Jesus marked Christmas celebrations held on Friday in some places and Saturday in other places as the community erupted in a festive mood. Christman is celebrated a day in advance in the Gulf countries, keeping the holidays in view.

Due to Islamic beliefs, the Arabian Gulf is known for being a relatively conservative region yet other religious festivals including Christmas are being celebrated.

Christmas eve was celebrated with full fervour in Dubai as thousands gathered in churches and decked up cathedrals. Global Village, making the region’s leading destination for multicultural entertainment, tourism center remains a Christmas festive spot this year. Global Village’s famous 21-metre-high festive tree has been adorned with glistening lights.

As the bells tolled, faithful gathered at churches – including the Holy Trinity church that offers Telugu services. In Abdu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaima churches also witnessed crowds from Telugu states, according to the organizers.

For the first time all Telugu churches and chapels in Dubai celebrated Christmas under the banner of United Telugu Pastors Association with the support of Dubai’s Telugu Association, said Stephen Daniele, a leading Telugu church service activist in Dubai.

In Saudi Arabia, a tiny yet powerful Telugu Christian community celebrated the festival with overwhelming enthusiasm. All Telugu church and fellowship services in the Saudi capital celebrated the festival on Friday evening where Simon Sudarshan, who exclusively flew from Andhra Pradesh, explained the importance of the occasion. Indian Christian Community leaders D. Yeranna, Chenne Wilson also spoke. In Jeddah, Two Telugu churches celebrated the function where a number of families participated with zeal. A grand scale function of Christmas is scheduled to be held next week with the support of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.

“I am excited to celebrate Christmas far away from home in Saudi” said V.John, native of Panjesha Wali in old city of Hyderabad.