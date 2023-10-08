Telangana govt inaugurates state’s first government-run high-end IVF care facility

03:14 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: In a major milestone in the health sector, the Telangana government on Sunday launched first government-run high-end IVF care facility for childless couples at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. The new facility is one-of-its-kind in Telangana, as such technologies aimed primarily to address infertility are dominated by private health care providers.

The In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) clinic at Gandhi Hospital will offer the entire array of procedures that are aimed at assisting childless couples to conceive and realize the dream of becoming parents.

The new IVF facility at Gandhi Hospital will be an ideal alternative for couples from economically weaker sections, who otherwise end-up spending lakhs to conceive, at private facilities.

“Our IVF facility has experienced health care professionals who are highly trained in this kind of assistive reproduction technology. In fact, in the coming months our experienced staff will also provide training to other Government health care workers who will be involved in establishing similar kinds of IVF facilities in district hospitals. This (IVF Clinic) will be a better option for poor couples,” Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao said.

Developed at a cost of nearly Rs 5 crore, the IVF clinic at Gandhi Hospital will offer all the services available in similar private facilities including patient consultation, pre-treatment assessment, blood collection, semen collection, artificial insemination, ovarian stimulation therapy, ultrasound, Oocyte (egg) collection, embryo culture, embryo transfer etc.

“Today is a historic milestone as Telangana government sets up the first government IVF (In vitro fertility) center at Gandhi hospital. The IVF facility is a reality because of the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana continues to lead the way, setting an example so that the entire nation can follow,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials said that two-more IVF facilities offering high-end reproduction facilities will be launched in the coming months at Government Petlaburj Maternity Hospital and MGM Government General Hospital in Warangal.

The IVF clinic at Gandhi Hospital was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday by Home Minister, Md Mahamood Ali in the presence of senior health officials.