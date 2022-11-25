Telangana govt issues order to fill 42 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade II vacancies

State government also issued GO Ms No 177 for filling up of 42 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade II vacancies in the Tribal Welfare department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of issuing orders for filling up 9,168 vacancies, the State government also issued GO Ms No 177 for filling up of 42 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade II vacancies in the Tribal Welfare department.

Through GO Ms No 177, the government accorded permission for filling up 42 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II vacancies under the control of Commissioner of Tribal Welfare by way of direct recruitment through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The government directed the TSPSC to initiate steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts. It also wanted the TSPSC to issue notification and schedule for recruitment, expeditiously.

Instructions were issued to the Tribal Welfare Department Secretary and the Commissioner to furnish the details of all vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, including the local cadre wise distribution, roster points, qualifications, etc. to TSPSC immediately.