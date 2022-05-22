Telangana govt launches Rs 100 crore worth of initiatives at Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched Rs. 100 crore worth of developmental activities related to upgrading medical infrastructure and quality of healthcare services at city-based Gandhi Hospital.

As part of these initiatives, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday inaugurated Rs. 13 crore worth of MRI and a Cath lab worth Rs. 9 crore for conducting emergency angioplasty and angiogram, among heart patients. A CT scan machine worth Rs 2.14 crore launched last November is already available to patients at Gandhi Hospital.

Harish Rao said that a 100-bedded facility for Mother and Child Health (MCH) being constructed with a cost of Rs. 55 crore is getting ready in the coming months. To ensure organ transplantation is taken up in the government facilities in a big way, a State Transplant Centre that includes close to eight modular high-end operation theatres with a cost of Rs 30 crore is also expected to get ready in the coming months.

“Apart from MCH and State Transplant Centre, for the first time in any government hospital, we are establishing a fertility clinic with a cost of Rs. 2.50 crore at Gandhi Hospital for needy couples who otherwise end-up spending a lot of their hard earned money at private IVF facilities,” the Minister said.

Construction of a shelter for patient attenders is also underway with a cost of Rs. 1 crore at Gandhi Hospital. In the past six months, the surgeons at Gandhi and OGH have also performed Rs. 2 crore worth of high-end joint replacement surgeries, he said.

At Gandhi Hospital, the orthopaedic department in the past four months has conducted 48 joint and knee replacement surgeries while at OGH, the surgeons conducted over 50 such surgeries in the past six months. Similar high-end orthopaedic joint and knee replacement surgeries have already started at the government general hospitals in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Siddipet.