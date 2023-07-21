Telangana Govt likely to announce second PRC soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Employees, pensioners, outsourcing and contract employees working in the State government are likely to get a good news soon. The State government is expected to constitute the second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to examine and recommend revision of salaries to the State government employees, pensioners, outsourcing and contract employees in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to convene a meeting with all the employees unions within a couple of weeks and elicit their views, before constituting the second PRC. Official sources and employees unions informed that the State government is likely to announce an interim relief (IR) until the PRC is implemented.

Further, a decision is expected on the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) of the State government, to formulate procedures for its implementation. It is learnt that the State government will also make a key announcement on the government employees’ housing.

After the second PRC is appointed, the Commission will study and make recommendations for implementing revised salaries/pensions with effect from July 1, 2023.