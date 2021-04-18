Telangana govt monitoring availability of oxygen: Eatala

“We have also urged the Centre to allow industrial oxygen to be used for medical purposes,” he said

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is closely working with the Central Government to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen for Covid patients in Telangana, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Sunday said.

“At present, we are able to manage with the existing stock. However, if cases continue to rise, then we will also struggle due to shortage of oxygen supply. To avoid such situations, on a daily basis, we are communicating our existing stock to the Central Government. We have also urged the Centre to allow industrial oxygen to be used for medical purposes,” Rajender said.

The health department has access to atleast 60,000 beds for Covid patients across Telangana and people must not panic over bed availability, he said. “Only 10 to 20 speciality hospitals in Hyderabad have no empty beds. We have allowed all private hospitals with more than 10 to 20 beds to treat Covid patients and the treatment is totally decentralised,” he said.

Remdesivir distribution

An exclusive centre will be set up in next few days at Drug Control Administration (DCA), Vengalraonagar, to issue Remdesivir to patients or their relatives.

“We will start a centre at the DCA office where relatives of Covid positive cases can get direct access at market prizes. They have to submit full details of the patient along with the doctor’s prescription. After screening the request, Remdesivir will be issued,” Rajender said.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .