Telangana Govt to issue orders to fill 16,940 posts soon

Various government recruitment units including TSPSC, Medical Recruitment Board, Police Recruitment Board, District Selection Committee and others, have already begun the process in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to issue orders for recruitment to 16,940 posts in a couple of days. Orders to fill 60,929 posts under different categories in various departments, have been already issued. Various government recruitment units including Telangana State Public Service Commission, Medical Recruitment Board, Police Recruitment Board, District Selection Committee and others, have already begun the process in this regard.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who held a meeting with the officials at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday, reviewed the recruitment process in various departments. He directed the officials to strictly adhere to the timelines and ensure that the recruitment process is completed at the earliest. The officials were instructed to duly make changes to the service rules and submit all necessary details to the TSPSC expeditiously as the notifications should be issued next month.

Somesh Kumar wanted the officials to monitor the recruitment process on a daily basis, and submit he added. The State Cabinet already gave in-principle clearance to take up the recruitment and complete the process with a fixed schedule.

TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary for Forest Shanti Kumari, Secretary for General Administration Department V Sheshadri, Principal Chief Conservator Forests RM Dobriyal, Principal Secretary for Home Ravi Gupta, Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja and other senior officials attended the meeting.