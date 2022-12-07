Telangana Govt to recruit 1,492 mid-level healthcare workers for Palle Dawakhanas

The green light to recruit 1492 healthcare professionals for Palle Dawakhanas will ensure quality healthcare is available at remote locations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday accorded permission to the health department to complete the recruitment of 1492 mid-level healthcare workers who will provide primary healthcare services in Palle Dawakhanas.

Along with the already existing local Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), a total of 3206 Palle Dawakhanas and 636 PHCs in 3842 villages will now have a qualified healthcare worker who is either MBBS/ Ayurveda doctor or a B.Sc nursing practitioner.

The green light to recruit 1492 healthcare professionals for Palle Dawakhanas will ensure quality healthcare is available at remote locations and patients need not travel to nearby towns or district headquarters to access basic healthcare facilities.

“Patients will receive treatment at the local Palle Dawakhanas from the qualified doctor for free of cost. Diagnostic tests will also be conducted at these facilities through T-Diagnostics and medicines will be distributed. If necessary, the patients will be referred to a higher government facility like a Community Health Centres (CHC) or district headquarters,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said.

There are 4745 ANM sub-centres out of which the State government has decided to convert 3,206 into Palle Dawakhanas. A total of 636 sub-centres also fall under the jurisdiction of as many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) where patients will have access to senior doctors.

“Including 3206 Palle Dawakhanas and 636 PHCs, a total of 3842 villages in Telangana will have a MBBS/Ayurveda doctor or a qualified Ayurveda practitioner. The recruitment of 1492 healthcare workers should be completed in a week or two,” the Minister said.

District-wise break up of doctors in Palle Dawakhanas:

Adilabad: 21, Bhadradri Kothagudem (69) , Hanumakonda (25), Jagtiyal (47), Jangaon (38), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (31), Jogulamba Gadwal (34), Kamareddy (34), Karimnagar (41), Asifabad (26), Khammam (73), Mahabubabad (91), Mahabubnagar (57), Mancherial (60), Medak (36), Medchal Malkajgiri (28), Mulugu (22), Nagarkurnool (52), Nalgonda (110), Narayanpet (32), Nirmal (39), Nizamabad (55), Peddapally (31), Siricilla (41), Rangareddy (50), Sangareddy (77), Siddipet (32), Suryapet (50), Vikarabad (66), Wanaparthy (26), Warangal (47), Yadadri Bhongir (51):

Total: 1492