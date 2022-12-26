Hyderabad: Shaikpet Sarai all set to get new lease of life

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:35 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

Source: Twitter/Arvind Kumar.

Hyderabad: Shaikpet Sarai, the historic rest house that dates back to Qutb Shahi and Nizam era, is all set to get a new lease of life. The Telangana government has decided to restore the heritage precinct, which is located near to the Golconda fort.

The 17th century structure, which is spread over three acres, will be restored for adaptive reuse under the aegis of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) and Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

The announcement was made by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on the microblogging site Twitter.

“Shaikpet Sarai (rest house), a Qutb Shahi 17th century beautiful structure spread over 3 acres, with 29 rooms, a camel and horse stable, a tomb and a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA, NIUM and AgaKhanTrust for culture,” he tweeted.

Sheikhpet Sarai (rest house), a qutb shahi 17th century beautiful structure spread over 3 acres, with 29 rooms, a camel & horse stable, a tomb & a mosque will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA_Gov, @NIUM_Hyd by the #AgaKhanTrust for culture@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/4tyJ2XWlDW — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 26, 2022