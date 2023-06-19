Telangana: Govt whip Balka Suman inaugurates multiple projects in Chennur

Goverment whip Balka Suman releasing a wall poster of the forest department in Chennur on Monday.

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman released a wall poster on success stories of the forest department and a book titled Wildlife of Chennur. He participated in Harithotsavam organized as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations in Chennur on Monday.

Suman later handed over compensation of Rs 15.6 lakh to 16 victims of accidents and electrocutions at a programme held in his camp office. The compensation was sanctioned by the northern power distribution company limited. He gave away prizes and certificates of appreciation to winners of a competition held by the forest department.

Earlier, the government inaugurated an Anganwadi centre at Alugama, Edulabandam and Nagampet villages in Kotapalli mandal, laid foundations stone to a health sub centre at Pinnaram and Nagampet villages in this mandal and Katterashala village in Chennur mandal. He also inaugurated an Anganwadi centre in Angarajupalli and Gangaram villages in Chennur mandal.