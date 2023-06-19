Telangana’s green cover surged by 6.85 per cent under KCR regime: Gutha

Gutha credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming the State into a green hub, with an expenditure of Rs 10,822 crore over the last eight years

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said Telangana witnessed a remarkable increase of 6.85 per cent green cover under the BRS regime. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming the State into a green hub, with an expenditure of Rs 10,822 crore over the last eight years which resulted in plantation of a staggering 273.33 crore trees across the State.

Sukhender Reddy planted saplings on the Assembly premises as part of the latest edition of Haritha Haram programme launched on Monday, marking the ongoing decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation. He was accompanied by Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Government Whip MS Prabhakar Rao, MLC L Ramana, Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharyulu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Council Chairman said due to proactive measures of the State government to raise awareness among the people about responsible tree plantation, helped them pave way for growth in the State. He said to further bolster the State’s green credentials, Telangana established 14,864 nurseries, 19,472 Palle Prakruthi Vanams, and 2,011 Brihat Prakruthi Vanams across various villages which contributed to the green efforts.

