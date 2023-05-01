Telangana govt working for welfare of labourers and farmers: Puvvada

CM KCR and the State government have been working tirelessly for the welfare of labourers and farmers, Transport Minister said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing a Labour Day rally in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the State government have been working tirelessly for the welfare of labourers and farmers, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

Drawing inspiration from the working class that fought for their rights and the spirit of the International Workers’ Day, the Telangana government has introduced several measures for the well being of organised and unorganised sectors, the Minister said.

Ajay Kumar took part in a Labour Day rally here on Monday, hoisted the BRSKV flag and addressed a gathering. He distributed uniform clothes to about 3,000 workers of Khammam Agricultural Market. Efforts were being made to establish an ESI Hospital in Khammam, he informed.

Through the government’s Labor Welfare Board, Rs.6 lakh was being provided in case of an accident to

workers and Rs.30,000 in case of marriage of worker’s children, he said.

The Minister said industrial development was the cornerstone of the country’s progress, in which workers and labourers were partners. Because of the efforts made by the Chief Minister and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in the last eight years, Hyderabad had become a base for several multinational companies.

As Telangana has the best industrial policy in the country, internationally renowned companies have set up their branches in the State as a result of which workers were getting employment and wages with international standards.

The CPI and CPI (M) and trade unions affiliated to those parties conducted rallies across erstwhile Khammam district on the day.