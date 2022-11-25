Telangana govt working towards welfare of minorities

The government has allocated Rs 1724.69 crore in the budget for the welfare of minorities during the fiscal year 2022-23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government was giving utmost priority to the welfare of minorities and working for their development in all fields. The government has allocated Rs 1724.69 crore in the budget for the welfare of minorities during the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to officials, the government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been implementing schemes for the welfare of the minorities since 2014. Schemes like Shaadi Mubarak has contributed to the growth and education of girls born in poor minority families and prevented child marriages. Under the scheme the government was providing financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116 to eligible beneficiaries. So far about 2,28,200 beneficiaries have been provided financial assistance since its inception in 2015. For the fiscal year 2022-23, the State government had allotted Rs 300 crore for the scheme.

Further in order to provide quality education to children belonging to minority communities, the State government has set up 204 minority residential schools in the State. About 1,30,560 female students are studying in minority educational institutions in the State. According to officials, the government was offering overseas scholarships to minority students who want to pursue higher education abroad. So far 2725 students have been selected under the scheme and provided financial assistance up to 20 lakhs to each student. About Rs 436 crore financial assistance have been given as scholarships so far.

The government has disbursed Minority Students Post Matric Scholarship to a tune of Rs 40 crore and released tuition fee reimbursement of Rs 150 crore. As part of the employment programme, the government had recruited 66 urdu translators in the Minority Welfare Department .