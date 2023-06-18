Telangana Govt’s 2BHK scheme: New dawn awaits for 15,600 families in Hyderabad

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate Kollur 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony.

Hyderabad: From dingy slums to a decent living in 2 bed room units in towers, a new dawn awaits the lives of more than 15,000 families in the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of the Kollur 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony. This mega housing project in Kollur comprises 15,600 dwelling units and has been built under the Telangana government’s Double Bed Room Housing Scheme.

The housing society has been built on a land parcel measuring 120 acres and the 15,660 houses are spread across 117 blocks.

The Kollur 2BHK project was also recognised nationally and bagged the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) award for best practices under Housing, Urban Poverty and Infrastructure theme.

“The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate this mega housing colony and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar is personally monitoring the works,” said an official from the civic body.

He further said that, the Kollur 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony will either be inaugurated as part of the Decennial Celebrations of Telangana Formation or after completion of the 21-day long celebrations that commenced on June 2.

Presently all the works related to the housing colony including water supply connection and electricity have been completed and the facilities at Kollur 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony built for the economically weaker sections are on par with the housing societies built by private builders. Parks with walking tracks, exclusive sewerage treatment plant (STP), power back-up for lifts, illumination in corridors, open-air gyms and playgrounds are some of them.

