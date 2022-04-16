Telangana: Green Fund contributions from May

Hyderabad: Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy directed different departments to initiate measures for facilitating contributions by employees, elected public representatives, trade and commerce sectors to Haritha Haram Green Fund from May onwards. The contributions from employees, elected public representatives and other sectors would be deducted from April month’s salary and would be enforced from May.

To this effect, the Minister reviewed the measures being taken up by different departments here on Saturday. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to issue internal orders in respective departments and ensure that contributions would commence from May. The State Government had introduced the Green Fund contribution to ensure people’s participation in the novel initiative of Haritha Haram. Ever since the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes were launched, there was increased awareness among people over greenery and sanitation, the Minister said.

Green Fund contributions would aid in taking up more focused and extensive programmes under Haritha Haram across the State, he added.

