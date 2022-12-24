Telangana: Handlooms department takes big leap in 2022

2022 was a year of many hits for TS in terms of successfully implementing welfare schemes for weavers and reviving age-old textile crafts

Updated On - 09:42 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Launch of Nethanna Ku Bima scheme, ‘Made in Telangana’ national flags for Independence day, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Himru weaving and Gongadi sheep wool blankets are featuring in the UNESCO’s list of nearly 50 iconic textile crafts of the country. These are among the few achievements of Handlooms department in 2022. This year, the department had distributed 96 lakh Bathukamma sarees to women.

‘Nethanna Ku Bima’ Scheme

For the first time in the country, Telangana Government launched ‘Nethanna Ku Bima’ Scheme, which extends insurance coverage to handloom and powerloom weavers in the State. Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao had virtually launched the scheme on the National Handloom Day. The insurance coverage scheme, which was being implemented in association with LIC, would benefit 80,000 handloom and powerloom weavers in the State.

In case of natural or accidental death of a weaver, Rs. 5 lakh would be deposited into the nominees’ account within 10 days. Till date, 18 death claims have been settled and Rs.5 lakh each has been credited to the Bank accounts of the concerned nominees.

‘Made in Telangana’ national flags

At a time, when union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted shortage of national flags for the 75th Independence Day celebrations, ‘Made in Telangana’ flags were distributed to households for free of cost by the State Government. As part of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, Telangana Government distributed 1.20 crore national flags and they were hoisted at every household on the Independence Day.

During the inaugural ceremony of Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had said other States were arranging the national flags from different places, while Telangana manufactured the flags. This bears more significance as the Central Government admitted that there was shortage of national flags.

Andhra Pradesh orders for bed sheets and blankets

Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) from the neighbouring State had placed orders with Telangana for supply of bed sheets and blankets worth Rs.15.24 crore.

While, the bed sheets were made by weavers in Warangal and Karimnagar, blankets were by weavers in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. This speaks volumes about the initiatives taken up by Telangana government to ensure the welfare and development of weavers in the State.

UNESCO’s list of nearly 50 iconic textile crafts

Telangana’s Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Himru weaving and Gongadi sheep wool blankets were featured in the UNESCO’s list of nearly 50 iconic textile crafts of the country.

Under the “Handmade for the 21st Century: Safeguarding Traditional Indian Textile” UNESCO in its report listed the histories and legends behind the textiles, especially the strenuous efforts put in by the weavers.

Telangana’s Department of Handlooms and Textiles is taking up a Research and Development programme in the State. Under this initiative, it has revised the intricate and near extinct Pitambari sarees, Siddipet Gollabhama sarees, Telia rumal weaving, HIMRU weaving, Armoor silk sarees.

Now, the department is coming up with Ramappa sarees to commemorate Ramappa temple being recognized as the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.

Telangana schemes appreciated by other States

Extending assistance to sector, the State Government was implementing different programmes like ‘Chenetha Mithra’ (Input subsidy linked wage compensation scheme), ‘Nethannaku Cheyutha’ (Telangana Handlooms weavers Thrift fund saving and security scheme), ‘Pavala Vaddi’ scheme, 20 percent Yarn subsidy scheme, Marketing Incentives and others.

Odisha Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu appreciated Telangana government’s schemes and initiatives for the development of handlooms and textiles sector in the State during her visit in September. She complimented the Telangana government’s schemes, especially 40 per cent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha and others. Impressed with Telangana’s schemes, special teams from Odisha, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh had visited the State on study tours and examined the implementation of the schemes.

Konda Laxman Bapuji Award to weavers

To motivate weavers, the State Government constituted Konda Laxman Bapuji Award in 2018. Apart from certification and felicitation, weavers are presented cash award, which has been increased to Rs.25,000 from Rs.10,000 since last year. This year, 28 weavers were presented with the award.

MyHandloom MyPride Challenge

Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao took up the MyHandloomMyPride Challenge and nominated Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar and actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan for the challenge.