Telangana has transformed on many fronts, says Kova Laxmi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BRS candidate Kova Laxmi said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after leading the Telangana movement, had also helped the State achieve transformation in many aspects. She was addressing a poll rally here on Wednesday.

Thanking Chandrashekhar Rao for giving the party’s ticket to a tribal woman for the third time, Laxmi said Asifabad, a major gram panchayat, could become a district centre with Telangana becoming a separate State. Self-respect of Adivasis was upheld by naming the district after tribal legend Kumram Bheem. Asifabad witnessed growth in many sectors after being converted into a district.

She stated that administration was simplified following reorganisation of erstwhile Adilabad district. People from remote and far-flung places are now easily able to reach the district centre for various needs and save time. A 350-bedded hospital was constructed in district headquarters, while a medical college and dialysis centre, etc., were sanctioned to the district.

Laxmi requested Rao to sanction funds Rs 50 crore to construct canals of Kumram Bheem and Rs 150 crore for creation of the similar facility of Vattivagu project, built by the Congress, additional funds for a bridge across local stream at Gundi village in Asifabad mandal, at Lakmapur and at Anarpalli villages in Kerameri mandal.

MLA Athram Sakku, MLC Dande Vittal, former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, BRS leaders Saraswathi, Pochaiah, Nagorao, K Yadarao and many others were present.