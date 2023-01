Telangana High Court confers Senior designation on 36 advocates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has conferred Senior designation on thirty-six advocates including three women.

The following were conferred the gown:

K Raji Reddy, Chilumila Pratap Reddy, B Nalin Kumar, Sunil B Ganu, Nandigam Krishna Rao, MS Srinivasa Iyengar, B Narasimha Sharma, VR Avula, P Shiv Kumar, Jalli Kanakaiah, Sripada Prabhakar, KV Bhanu Prasad, H Venugopal, Muddu Vijai, Yarlagadda Padmavathi, Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, Ambadipudi Satyanarayana, Ashok Ram Kumar, Brahmadandi Ramesh, G Ravi Mohan, Kishore Rai Sahni, Ponugoti Raja Sripathi Rao, Harender Pershad, A Venkatesh, V Raghunath, Goda Siva, Alladi Ravinder, Unnam Muralidhar Rao, Sivaraju Srinivas, Dr. Sofia Begum, Vikram Pooserla, Venkat Reddy Donthi Reddy, Avinash Desai, B Mayur Reddy, Rachna Reddy Bollu and Krishna CV Grandhi.