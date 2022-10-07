Telangana ICET counselling to begin on October 8

Hyderabad: The first phase of web counselling for admissions to MBA and MCA courses through Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET-2022 ) will begin with registrations on Saturday, October 8.

The TS ICET qualified candidates can register, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on the website https://tsicet.nic.in/ between October 8 and 12.

Certificate verification will be done from October 10 to 13 and web options can be exercised between October 10 and 15. While exercising web options, candidates have been urged to give as many options as possible so as to get a seat in a better college. Seats will be provisionally allotted on October 18 and those who receive such seat allotment orders have to self-report online and pay tuition fee between October 18 and 21.

The final phase web counselling will commence with registrations on October 23 followed by certificate verification on October 24 and exercising web options are between October 23 and 25. Provisional seat allotment is on October 28 and candidates should pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 28 and 30.

All candidates who self-report online and pay the fee should report at the allotted college between October 29 and 31. The classwork is likely to commence from November 1. The guidelines for spot admissions in the private unaided MBA and MCA colleges will be made available on the website https://tsicet.nic.in/.