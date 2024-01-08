Telangana: Ignite Fest Ethos-2023 starts on colourful note at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam MLA along with ITDA project officer Prateek Jain inaugurated the three-day state level Ignite Fest Ethos-2023 organised under the aegis of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society

MLA Dr T Venkat Rao and ITDA PO Prajeek Jain inspecting a science exhibit at Ignite Fest at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Tribal students should excel in all the fields and parents have to admit their children in the educational institutions run by the government, suggested Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao.

The MLA along with ITDA project officer Prateek Jain inaugurated the three-day state level Ignite Fest Ethos-2023 organised under the aegis of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TTWREIS) at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

Dr. Venkat Rao said quality education was offered in government schools and colleges. Students should not rest until they set a goal and achieve it. It was happy to see tribal students excelling in sports along with education.

Jain said that Ignite Fest would help to bring out the hidden creative potential of boys and girls. There were many opportunities for tribal students in education as the government was taking up many programmes and such opportunities should be taken advantage of.

He informed that all arrangements have been made for the boys and girls participating in Ignite Fest. He wished the boys and girls from different areas to show their talent and emerge as winners in the fest.

Tribal Gurukuls deputy secretary (Academics) M Srinivasa Reddy opined that students studying in Telangana Tribal Gurukuls were being encouraged to excel in all fields including education. Revolutionary changes brought in Gurukul were very helpful for students and many were getting job opportunities.

Tribal Gurukuls OSD S Srinivas Kumar informed that competitions were being organised in 57 events in sub juniors, juniors and seniors categories. The competitions would stand as a proof of the intellectual capacity of the students.

Students from Rangareddy district presented Youth Parliament, besides science exhibits and cultural programmes. Tribal Gurukul OSD, CES Sumalatha, Regional Coordination Officers T Venkateswara Raju, DS Venkanna, K Nagarjuna, P Augustine, K Lakshmaiah, V Gangadhar, Sampath Kumar and Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul College principal M Devadasu were present.