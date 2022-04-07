Telangana: IMAGE CoE selects 35 gaming, VFX startups for development

Hyderabad: The Centre of Excellence (CoE) that was set up to focus on gaming, VFX, computer vision and AI at Hyderabad, has selected 35 startups, of which, 20 have been on-boarded and supported till April 4 this year.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with the Telangana government set up IMAGE, a CoE in the city.

The CoE supports product development and innovative solutions in the fields of “Gaming, VFX, and Computer Vision & AI” and provides access to the required infrastructure and labs to startups for development and validation of solution, from design to prototyping.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared these details in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap, the union Minister said India was home to about 70,000 start-ups, of which, 93 have turned unicorns. It is estimated that there are around 1,000 gaming start-ups in India and many of them were attracting investments as also creating value, he said.

In the union Budget for 2022, The Central government announced setting up of the task force for promotion of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic sector (AVGC). This task force will recommend ways to employ youth and build domestic capacity for serving both the Indian market as also global demand. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also announced setting up of an AVGC CoE with an objective to promote gamification and animation, he said.

The union Minister further said online Gaming was a State Subject. Several States have their own policies related to online games and some of them have enacted laws. They are within their jurisdiction to enact such laws, rules, and regulations, he added.

