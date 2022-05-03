Telangana: Inter hall tickets available for download

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:40 AM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: The hall tickets of students appearing for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), May, 2022, for first and second year are available to download from the TSBIE website (https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in) and https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in from 5 pm onwards on Monday, Secretary, TSPBIE, in a press release said.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), in a press release on Monday, urged students to check their details in hall tickets including name, photo, signature, etc. If any discrepancy is observed, students must quickly bring it to the notice of the college Principal or District Intermediate Education Officer and get it corrected.

Students should also check the location with the code number of the allotted examination centre at least one day in advance. The chief superintendents are instructed to allow the candidates with the downloaded hall tickets into the examination hall without the signature of the Principal. The college Principals can also download the hall tickets in the college login.

