Telangana: Kannepalli, Annaram pump houses to be operational by September

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Water being released from the Kannepalli Pump house. File Photo

Hyderabad: The two pump houses that were submerged due to rains at Kannepalli and Annaram will be operational by September. Power has been restored near the pump houses. Officials dismissed reports that the repairs of the pump houses would cost around Rs 400 crore. They said the company that built the project will repair the pump houses and it would require Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore to repair them.

Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD), Rajat Kumar said the irrigation projects would be constructed only after taking consent from 18 organizations, especially the government-owned institutes. However, some were speaking baselessly on the issue, he added.