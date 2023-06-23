Telangana: KLIS pumps kept ready to meet irrigation needs of Kharif farmers

All the pumping systems under the multi–stage KLIS have been well oiled and kept ready to meet the irrigation needs of the Kharif farmers

Hyderabad: All the pumping systems under the multi–stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have been well oiled and kept ready to meet the irrigation needs of the Kharif farmers under the different projects fed by it.

Despite below the normal rainfall registered in catchment of the Godavari in the first three works of June, the project authorities are confident of ensuring adequate supplies.

Good inflows are predicted during the months of July and August and thanks to the high- end technology that supported the operations of world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, the pump houses can be put to use for drawing water from Godavari river any time. By all means we will be giving water for the Kharif crops, said the Project Engineer- In- Chief, N Venkatswarlu.

Exuding confidence that farmers can count on support right from day one of the preparatory operations for the season, he said the Chief Minister had his first round of review on the storage levels in the irrigation projects with special focus on the KLIS last week.

All the storage sources under the scheme were being maintained at over 50 per cent. One more review has been scheduled in July first week before starting supplies.

For accurate and reliable dam inflow prediction, models of distant support system were used so as to ensure effective planning of reservoir operation and management for the season.

At least 12000 to 13000 cusecs of flood run off are expected at Medigadda from the first week of July and it would be handy for use to come to the rescue of the farmers, he added. Crops in over 25 lakh acres of area would get irrigation under the project.

As advised by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao at his high level review three days ago, the irrigation authorities started lifting water from Mid Manair to fill the Ranganayaka Sagar project.

The state government is planning to extend irrigation to the Kharif crops under the project this year.

Water was being drawn to the project on priority because of the dip in its storage to 0.70 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 3 tmc.