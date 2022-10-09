Telangana: Kumram Bheem martyrdom anniversary observed

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: All roads led to Jodeghat on Sunday. Hundreds of tribals, including many from different parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district and also from neighboring States including Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar reached Jodeghat village to pay homage to revolutionary tribal hero Kumram Bheem on the 82nd anniversary of his martyrdom.

The gathering saw descendants of Bheem, including his grandson Sone Rao, offering prayers at the altars of their deities located adjacent to the Kumram Bheem memorial. Several members of ethnic tribes reached Jodeghat using different means of transit including auto-rickshaws, trolleys, jeeps and vans. Some of them came from far on motorbikes and cars to attend the annual affair.

A few others came by foot, trekking a distance over 15 kilometres from Hatti village to Jodeghat, undeterred by the sultry weather. They thronged the museum that told a detailed account of the life of Bheem displayed through sculptures. They dined at the venue and watched cultural programmes presented by tribal artistes, who rendered various dance forms as part of the event.

In the wake of the recent movement of Maoists in the district, police stepped up security across the district. Large contingents of armed forces were deployed along the route and at the venue for preventing untoward incidents. Policemen were also keeping a tab on suspicious persons.

Earlier, Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said bad weather in Hyderabad had forced IT Minister KT Rama Rao to cancel his visit to Jodeghat to participate in the event on Sunday.