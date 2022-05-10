Telangana: Man tries to set govt officials on fire in Jagtial

Published: Updated On - 08:29 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Jagtial: A team of government officials including a police officer and a tahsildar escaped death by the skin of their teeth, when a person tried to set them on fire after spraying petrol on them in Thungur of Beerpur mandal on Tuesday afternoon. One of the officials who sustained burns in the incident is being treated in a government hospital

The officials team had gone to Bidi workers colony on a complaint that one of the residents, Chukka Gangadhar had placed boulders and sticks to close the road claiming that the road was laid illegally through his land. The locality people complained to the district collector during a prajavani programme and a team of officials was deputed to look into the issue.

Even as the officials including the local Tahsildar Arifuddin, SI Goutham, Divisional Panchayat Officer Kanakadurga, sarpanch Gudise Srimathi and Mandal Panchayat Officer Ramakrishna Raju reached there. The team had ordered removal of the stones placed across the road, when Gangadhar rushed there. He was carrying a pesticide sprayer filled with petrol and sprayed petrol on the officials team.

The confused officials team ran helter skelter as they smelt petrol even as Gangadhar used a lighter to set fire to them. While almost all the officials managed to flee, one of them Ramakrirshna Raju was engulfed in flames and sustained burns. He was rushed to the local government hospital where his condition is stated to be progressing. Police took Gangadhar into custody.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar visited the hospital to call on the injured MPO. He spoke with Tahasildhar and SI over phone. Condemning the attack on officials, MLA made it clear that action would be taken against the accused. Probe is on.

