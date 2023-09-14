Telangana Mazdoor union leaders express happiness over Governor granting assent to TSRTC Bill 2023

Hyderabad: Telangana Mazdoor union leaders expressed their happiness over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan granting her assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 on Thursday.

“We waited for long for this decision from the Governor. We thank the State government for its decision to merge TSRTC into the government,” said Telangana Mazdoor union State General Secretary Thomas Reddy.

“The State government was always supportive to the corporation and tried every bit to revive it which included the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore annual fund to it. This decision will bring hope in the employees and boost their morale,” Thomas Reddy said.

