Telangana: Minister Sabitha orders probe into food poisoning incident at KGBV

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the School Education department officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged food poisoning incident at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Narayankhed, where 35 students fell ill after consuming breakfast on Saturday.

She instructed officials to initiate a stern action against those responsible for the incident.

The Minister also instructed officials to visit the area hospital in Narayankhed where students were being treated and ensure quality treatment.

She specifically directed officials to stay put in the hospital and monitor treatment till students get discharged.