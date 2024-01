Telangana News Today: BC Caste Census Bill, Nalgonda Municipality New Plans, Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:52 PM

Today’s Telangana News includes announcement of the BC caste census bill, Nalgonda municipality’s plans for the Nagarjuna Sagar project, and an eco-friendly auto rickshaw running on the greener India challenge.

Watch: