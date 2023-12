Telangana News Today: Revanth-Jana Reddy Meeting, BJP-Janasena Propaganda, Assembly Speaker Election

In the latest updates from Telangana, initiatives are underway to provide solar power connections to government schools while addressing false propaganda by the BJP-Janasena alliance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes solar power connections for government schools, BJP-Janasena false propaganda, Chinthapally police station case, Revanth Reddy-Jana Reddy meeting, Assembly speaker election, MP Vinod Kumar statements, Praja Darbar success, MLA Jaga Reddy’s uncertainty, Prajavani program, and BJP leader selection in Telangana.